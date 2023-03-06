Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party of turning Independence Day celebrations into a jamboree.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professional Forum Dinner and Awards Night in Accra on Sunday, March 5, Mr Mahama justified his decision not to attend the event since 2018.

“I just came from the Volta Region, and just when I was leaving they were preparing to celebrate Independence Day. I have stopped going to Independence day because it has become a party jamboree. I went to Tamale and they told GBC to take the camera off me, they bussed their supporters in and filled the whole stadium.

“When I got into the stadium the place was quiet, I went and sat, they gave me some corner somewhere, I went and sat there and they occupied the dais. When any of them came [the supporters] shouted.

“I said I don’t want to be part of this party jamboree. Independence is a solemn national celebration that is celebrated at Independence Square and everybody could come. Today, they bus their supporters in, they have party flags, and they are wearing party T-Shrts, I don’t want to be part of the party jamboree.”

Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisation, IMANI Africa, believes Ghana should have seized the opportunity to reflect on building a robust economy anchored on a reformed public sector and not wasting scarce resources on Independence Day celebrations.

The country has in recent times, recorded deteriorating economic indicators with inflation hitting over 50% and a depreciating cedi that has increased the cost of living.

This has pushed the government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion extended credit facility to help revive the economy.

The government as part of measures to rescue the ailing economy has undertaken a domestic debt exchange programme as part of a comprehensive debt restructuring to meet the IMF’s condition for support.