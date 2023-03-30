Over 1,000 residents of Suncity, a suburb of Buduburam have been left stranded following their eviction by a litigant of a land dispute.

The residents lament that they were given no adequate time to relocate from the area.

The residents were evicted from their houses by the litigant identified as SNBB under the supervision of a police task force.

Personal belongings of the affected persons were thrown out of their rooms and entrances were locked with fresh padlocks provided by the litigant.

The litigant who claims ownership of the land has won a court case against property owners of the area. According to the litigant, the court has given him the right to demolish all the houses to be able to recover his land.

Some stranded residents who shared their frustrations with Citi News said they were not given prior notice before they were thrown out of their rooms.

“They are not land guards but the way they did the operation is scary. You wake up early morning, and you see Police and Taskforce at your doorstep evicting you. No one has informed us about the demolition and this is not good. They initially wrote on the walls giving us a warning, but we didn’t know it was that serious. People are crying over the issues,” a resident narrated in a Citi News interview.

Another said “We were here this morning when the taskforce came and told us to move from the area. We don’t have anywhere to go, and I can’t go to my village because there is nothing there for me. We need government intervention.”

“We are tenants here, and we have never built a house so if they tell us to move just today, it is not a good thing. If you are ejecting me in just two minutes and telling me to move my belongings out, it is not something that should be encouraged.

“I have a three-week-old baby and I don’t know where to go. We want to appeal to the owner of the land to calm down and negotiate with us.”

The litigant declined to speak to the media about the development.