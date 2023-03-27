Over 30,000 Ghanaians took part in the two-day mega Back to Your Village Food Bazaar proudly organised by Citi TV and Citi TV.

The event came off on Saturday and Sunday at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) where people from all walks of life were treated to delicious and tasty indigenous food, drinks and snacks exhibited by various vendors who represented all the regions of Ghana.

Back to Your Village Food Bazaar was spiced up with indigenous music from GG Brass Band, Dromo Naa and Kwan Pa on both days.

Patrons of the biggest event, held in March every year as part of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month activities, also took part in a number of fun-filled activities including gari soakings and cooking competitions.

There was also a playground which kept kids who had accompanied their parents or guardians to the bazaar busy throughout the session.

Citi TV and Citi FM received plaudits from a number of people including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vaderpuye, former NHIA boss, Sylvester Mensah, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, among others.

“I am happy and surprised that this was grand. The fascinating part for me is the kids who are here to experience our culture and diversity. I hope that Citi FM/Citi TV won’t stop doing this. If they can decentralize it a bit, it will be very good”, said the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

“I see a real crowd. The car park is full. There are a lot of people in the queue at the entrance trying to get in. There is so much variety with the food and drinks and these tell you that this should be done more often”, former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Sylvester Mensah, who came for the bazaar, stressed.

It was not only about food and drinks but patrons were treated to exciting Ghanaian games, authentic Ghanaian music, folklore and stories.

“I think it is a laudable one. It’s something we need to celebrate Citi FM/Citi TV. For some of the things we see here, if you don’t go to the village, you don’t get to see them. The fact that we have local desserts and drinks that are healthier means that this is a laudable initiative and I think it should be done more than once a year. The patronage is high and that should tell you that it is a good thing”, MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George added.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey in an interview pledged his support for Citi TV/Citi FM’s ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar.

Pledging his support for such a laudable initiative, the Regional Minister advised that such events should be encouraged and replicated in other regions to help achieve Ghana’s self-reliance drive.

“The event must be encouraged and escalated to other areas and sectors to help reduce the lifestyle diseases that we get which is because we have Europeanized our foods. Patronizing made-in-Ghana products will help us achieve the self-reliance we are seeking.”

“Eating local products will increase productivity and put food on the table of Ghanaians especially Ghanaian farmers. Rome was not built in a day, but gradually. We will get there, and a time will come when we will patronize our own products more than imported products,” the Minister added.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar was powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans, and Gino.