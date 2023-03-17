It was a moment of grief and sorrow for friends and some ex-Black Stars players who thronged the forecourt of the State House to mourn with the family of the late Christian Atsu.

Atsu’s wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, broke down during her tribute to her late husband while ex-Black Stars players John Mensah and John Paintsil were seen visibly inconsolable as they filed past the remains of the late ex-Black Stars player.

Atsu’s burial service was held at the forecourt of the State House, as key personalities including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama flocked the service grounds to pay their last respects.

The solemn funeral service included a display of traditional artefacts from the star’s tribesmen amidst the sorrow and tears.

Other personalities that thronged the burial grounds include; Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Egyir, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and other executives, some high ranking sportsmen and other political figures including MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.