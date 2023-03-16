The Ghana Police Service has heartily congratulated two of its officers who were recently recognized by the State and honoured during the National Award ceremony.

The officers are No. 7405 PW Corporal Iddrisu Rahinatu of the Pwalugu Police Clinic and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr. Samuel Otu-Nyarko, Chief of Public Health Department of the Police Hospital in Accra.

For COVID-19, they were given the Grand Medal Awards for Excellence in Case Management.

The honours were given in appreciation of their achievements in maintaining public safety during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to the police officers, the service expressed pride over the honour.

“The Police Administration congratulates the two police officers for making the Ghana Police Service proud. The Administration also takes this opportunity to congratulate all other officers who played varied roles during the period of the pandemic.”

The National Honours and Awards 2023 also saw thousands of other Ghanaians receiving various awards including the Order of The Volta.

Others were also honoured in different categories for their selfless service to Ghana.

Akufo-Addo speaks at the event

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo was thankful to everyone who contributed to efforts in defeating COVID-19 in Ghana.

“Our relative success in winning the fight against COVID-19 is a testament to the tireless work of our researchers, scientists, advisors, public health managers, frontline healthcare workers, hospital staff, contact tracers, the security services, public and private sector agencies, faith-based organisations, and so many others.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and a host of other government officials and state functionaries.