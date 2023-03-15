Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, two innovative smartphones that advance Samsung Galaxy’s commitment to designing awesome mobile experiences. These new additions to the popular Galaxy A series will help users shoot steady and crisp videos, see clearly even in bright conditions, and do more of the things they love with battery life that lasts more than two days.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

Take Awesome Day and Night Photographs, Enhanced with Creative Editing Tools

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G deliver stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions, making use of Samsung Galaxy’s leading Nightography and AI capabilities. Whether users want to capture the perfect selfie or connect through super-smooth video calls, the Galaxy A54 offers astonishing detail thanks to its 32MP front camera.

The new smartphones produce video with amazing clarity, combatting shakiness and blur with improved optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS). Even with unsteady hands or when filming on the go, users can be confident about capturing awesome content. For adventures after dark and in low light conditions, Night mode helps users to capture more detail by broadening the camera’s pixel size.

Experience Awesome Performance with Vivid Display and Long-Lasting Battery

Both devices feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, measuring 6.4-inch on the Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6-inch on the Galaxy A34 5G. Both displays have been upgraded for astounding outdoor visibility, even under bright sunlight. With the enhanced Vision Booster and a 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions.

Stay Connected Without Compromising Security

Enhanced mobile experiences rely on advanced security. With Samsung Knox, data is kept under lock and key with defence-grade mobile security. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G give users access to the Security and Privacy Dashboard, which makes it easy to see how apps are tracking data and enables simple ways to stop unwanted data collection.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to provide seamless connectivity between devices.

Availability

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in Three colour options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome White. The Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Three colour options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver. Both Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be available in Ghana from 20th March.