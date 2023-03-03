Some students who have been posted to Senior High Schools within the Bawku Municipality have refused to accept the admission as a result of the conflict in the area.

The protracted chieftaincy dispute in Bawku has left scores of people dead and others sustaining injuries.

About 10 people have been reported dead in recent disturbances.

Students posted to the area have since rejected the admissions offered them.

In an interview with Citi News, the Upper East Regional Coordinator for the Free Senior High School Programme, Kofi Ayamga Anamboyine said the students who would accept admission would be taken through counselling.

Some Islamic Scholars and other Ghanaians have called on the indigenes to let peace prevail by putting down their weapons.