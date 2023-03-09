Trooper Imoro Sherif, the soldier who was killed in Ashaiman in Accra on Saturday, March 4 has been laid to rest.

The soldier, according to sources, was returning from Taifa and heading toward his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The 21-year-old Imoro Sherif was a young soldier who was found dead in a pool of blood near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.

The gruesome murder of the young soldier was followed by the invasion of some heavily armed soldiers to the area at dawn on Tuesday, March 7.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the swoop its officers conducted at Ashaiman was not to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of heinous crimes.

As a Muslim, Imoro, was on March 9 laid to rest.

His remains were transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp military cemetery where the final funeral rites were performed.

Abdul Rahman Ahmed is the uncle of the deceased. He says the incident came to him as a shock. He further refuted reports that Imoro was murdered when he went to visit his girlfriend at Taifa.

“Our son was coming from work to home when this incident happened. In fact, it came as shock when we heard the news. We didn’t take it easy at all. But it’s not true that the girl in question is his girlfriend. They are all playmates who play trumpets together. The only unfortunate thing is that he left here late,” he said.