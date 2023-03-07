Some soldiers have reportedly besieged Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra region, and are brutalising residents in that area.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News on Tuesday said the heavily armed soldiers numbering about 20 stormed the area Tuesday dawn and started attacking residents, preventing them from even stepping out of their homes.

“The soldiers are on the street and preventing everyone from stepping out. I should have left for work by now, but I can’t even step out,” an eyewitness said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Another eyewitness said “We gathered that a military man was killed, a young man, I don’t know what led to his death, but some military have come to the area and nobody can go out. They knock on your door and once you step out you will receive slaps”.

“It is very dangerous and everybody is scared to go out…they are using their boots, and hands to attack anyone they see. If you are a young man they just attack you and if you are a woman and dressed in a certain way you become a suspect to them.”

The invasion of the soldiers come after a 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The soldier, according to sources, was returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone, according to Daily Guide Network.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances under which the soldier was killed and appealing for information from the public.