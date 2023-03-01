Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu has appealed for unity in an address to jubilant supporters after being announced the winner of Saturday’s election.

The former governor of Lagos said he wanted to work to make Nigeria great.

Mr Tinubu, from the governing All Progressives Congress, won almost nine million votes, two million more than his nearest rival.

But opposition parties have called for the poll to be cancelled, alleging result manipulation.

There has been widespread concern about the slow counting of the votes.

The electoral commission rejected the accusations.

Mr Tinubu will take over from Muhammadu Buhari who is stepping down after two terms at the age of 80.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party has thanked Nigerians for electing its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, although opposition parties have disputed the election results.

The 70-year-old veteran politician got 8,794,726 votes – 37% of votes counted – according to official results..

The elections were Nigeria’s most hotly contested since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1999.

“Thank you Nigerians for electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect of Nigeria,” the ruling party tweeted.