Vodafone Cash has highlighted its commitment to improving financial inclusion in the country at the Mobile Technology for Development Conference (MT4D, 2023), themed “Driving Digital Financial Inclusion in the Real Economy.”

Vodafone Cash sponsored the event held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra to foster collaboration among industry players and strengthen efforts toward financial inclusion in Ghana.

Judith Adumua-Bossman, Vodafone Cash Mobile Financial Services Manager, spoke at the event about Vodafone Cash’s efforts to improve financial inclusion in Ghana.

“Mobile money has gone beyond cash in and cash out, and we are looking for ways to develop innovative products for our customers,” said Judith.

As an example, she highlighted Vodafone Cash’s overdraft service, which allows customers to borrow to complete transactions, offering them more convenience when purchasing a bundle, paying bills, and sending money across all networks.

As a business, Vodafone Cash has also made significant contributions to the agribusiness sector in Ghana, according to Judith. She spoke about the company’s partnership with Farmerline and Aquafresh, which provides farmers with the technical support they need to practise better farming.

Judith also noted that Vodafone Ghana, with the support of the government, has extended its coverage through its roaming and rural telephony projects. “We believe that financial inclusion is crucial to the development of the economy and the welfare of the people. It is not enough to have technology; we must evolve it,” said Judith.

Vodafone Cash has been focused on helping liberalise mobile money to embrace all and sundry since its inception. To achieve this goal, Vodafone Cash has taken the lead in introducing new and pioneering initiatives and campaigns to promote financial services.

“We are passionate about developing financial products and partnering with technology firms to improve financial inclusion in Ghana and improve the lives of individuals,” concluded Judith.

The Mobile Technology for Development Conference provides a platform for industry players to discuss the latest developments in the mobile technology space and their potential for driving financial inclusion in Ghana. Vodafone Cash’s participation as a headline sponsor highlights its commitment to driving financial inclusion in Ghana through innovative financial products and services.