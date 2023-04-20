The Police Service has denied claims of electricity theft and illegal connections at the Osu Police Barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station.

According to the Police, the payment of electricity by the service is centrally managed and not directly paid for by individual police officers or commands and therefore there is no incentive for the Service or any of its officers to steal electricity as alleged.

“Our investigation revealed that at the Osu Barracks, the ECG disconnected three buildings because they had no electricity meters. A similar situation happened in Kumasi, where one building was disconnected because it didn’t have its dedicated meter.

“Checks from our records indicate that the situation at both the Osu Police Barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station has existed for some years now.

“Investigations further established that all the connections at the Osu barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station were done by the ECG directly to the poles since the ECG had indicated that did not have any meters available at the time. In both instances, the connections were done by officials of the ECG.”