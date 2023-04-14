Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is urging members of the public to be firm and resist what he calls unlawful demands from some staff of the Judicial Service while seeking services at the courts.

He described instances where Judicial Service staff harass and extort monies from litigants who are accessing legal services at the various courts.

He says the Judicial Council will not shield any officer found culpable and asked court users to report such officers for appropriate sanctions.

The Chief Justice was speaking during the inauguration of a courthouse at Wiamoase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

“I urge the staff to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties and I will want to remind them that most clients who patronise our services are often physically and emotionally distressed, and they will need comfort and help as they turn to the courts for justice.”

The Chief Justice also warned the staff against vices such as extortion and urged the public to report any judicial officer who indulges in the act for onward action to be taken.

“Harassments of all forms including the threat and extortion of money from people who come to the court for redress is the cruelest way of treating our own people and I urge the public to stand firm and refuse to yield to the unsanctioned demands of judicial officers and don’t be afraid to report such judicial officers for actions to be taken against them.”

Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frema Opare also believes the coming in of the court will help enhance justice delivery in the area.