The Black Unity Bike Ride (BUBR) Africa Tour sets off from Accra, Ghana on 15th April 2023.

The Black Unity Bike Ride (BUBR), founded by Londoner Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa, gets set for its inaugural cycling tour of Africa and has chosen Ghana as the location. The tour consists of 500km of cycling across four days and destinations include Cape Coast, Assin Manso, Takoradi, and Akosombo.

18 cyclists will be flying in from the U.K., USA, and Middle East to be part of the special trip.

The tour is run in partnership with Accra-based Gladiators Cycling Club and the Ghanaian tour management company Blastours.

BUBR has three values Unity, Empowerment, and Love. Reflecting empowerment, the tour aims to fundraise C130,000 for a very worthy cause named Vida Cycling Program (VCP).

Vida Cycling Program is an NGO for aspiring female cyclists based in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region of Ghana. VCP was founded by Vida Juliet Vivie as a grassroots program dedicated to making cycling opportunities accessible to young women.

The Black Unity Bike Ride is a UK charity initiative that began in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. BUBR aims to encourage more Black people to enjoy cycling and prioritise their health and well-being.

BUBR Founder Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa, says: “We are very proud to bring the Black Unity Bike Ride community to Ghana and support Vida Cycling Program. It will be the first time in Ghana for many of our participants, which is very special for them as part of the African diaspora”.

“The Black Unity Bike Ride is a perfect example of the positivity that can be achieved when we choose to unite. We want to make sure that the tour is a joyful experience that feels empowering, all within a safe space, where our riders can explore Ghana in a unique way while raising money for a good cause.”

Donations to the fundraising campaign can be made using this link https://gofund.me/26d2d618

For more information, please visit www.blackunitybikeride.com.