The Chief Executive of Ga West Municipal Assembly (GWMA), Clement Nii Lante Wilkinson is calling on residents near the Prisdof Court at Sempe Odumase in Accra, to exercise restraint while they work to relocate a cattle ranch owned by the caretaker Chief of Sempe Odumase, Nii Adjang Kodia I.

The Municipal Chief Executive noted that he understands the concerns of the residents as surviving in an area where there is cattle dung, becomes unbearable.

Speaking to Citi News, Clement Wilkinson, said they will serve a notice of relocation to the owner and expect his compliance as soon as possible.

“This particular one, I’m sure the Environmental Protection Agency will be giving him one or two months to move from there. But when we get to the two months and the person is not moving, then it becomes a force. The by-laws are there, we can give you a summons, and we will take you to court to get an order. And we will use force by demolishing the fence and all that,” the Ga West MCE said.

Some residents of Sempe Odumase, close to Prisdof Court in Accra are livid over a cattle ranch in the area they claim produces stench making life unbearable for them.

They want the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to urgently call the owner of the facility, who is also the Caretaker Chief of Sempe Odumase, Nii Adjang Kodia I, to order and also have their issue resolved.

The ranch was put up over two decades ago. This was when the area was at its baby stages of development.

Concerns from the residents indicate that, since the area is speedily developing with more people putting up buildings, it was prudent to evacuate the cattle and fumigate the land to make the place hygienic to live in.

They also noted that they have approached the owner over the matter who assured them of vacating the premises however, they have been unsuccessful.

The residents also alleged that, they had engaged EPA officials who came and inspected the area but nothing has been done to resolve the issue.

The Chief Organiser at the Sempe Odumase Palace who spoke on behalf of the Caretaker Chief, Nana Sisankuonyahene disclosed that efforts are in place to secure land to relocate the cattle soon.