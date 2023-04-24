A fire outbreak believed to have been triggered by electricity supply lines has destroyed about seven households and other properties in the Anlo Community of the Shama District.

Properties worth thousands of cedis including cash, personnal belongings and roofs were lost in the inferno on Friday, April 21.

Victims who spoke to Citi News appealed to government and the Electricity company to come to their aid to reconstruct their structures for them.

The Assemblyman for the community, Samuel Borlu, upon hearing about the incident donated some food items and cash of GH¢5,000 to support the victims but wants the state and the electricity company responsible for the fire act.

“On Friday, April 21, I had a call that there was a fire outbreak,” Samuel Borlu said.

Chief Fisherman of Anlo Shama, who is also a victim, Togbe Amuzu Gbedemah blamed the fire on faulty cables calling the government for support.

“On Friday around 2pm, while we were drawing our net to the shore, we saw the power cable fall on a certain man’s roof. I started shouting and calling for help, then it spread to different houses. I was later told my house was affected. Our cables are not in good condition, and it’s been ages since ECG came here to do maintenance work. The fire was a result of faulty cables. They have to come and repair my roofing for me, I need my cement and roofing sheets,” he narrated.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are yet to present relief items to the victims after visiting the scene.

The victims of Shama Anlo are waiting for the state and the ECG which they believed caused the fire outbreak to restore them to the state in which they were before the outbreak.

Several fishing gears and roofing sheets were destroyed.

Shama Anlo community, a key fishing community in the Shama District has for decades suffered from tidal wave erosion and its distribution.