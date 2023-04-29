The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has advised the youth to be actively involved and intensify advocacy for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“If the AfCFTA is to work, then the youth must be at the forefront by way of participation and advocacy to make demands, insist on them, and drive home same for the attention of policymakers”.

“If Africa’s youth across the continent decide that enough is enough and this is the way we want to go, then various Heads of State and Governments will have no choice but to provide political support and show strong commitment towards implementing the objects of the AfCFTA Agreement,” he stated.

Sosu indicated this during a panel discussion at the Women Lead Forum in Accra which was under the theme, ‘StepItUp for AfCFTA’.

This forms part of efforts to highlight and promote the significant role of marginalised groups, such as women and youth, in the implementation of the AfCFTA for the Continent’s socio-economic development.