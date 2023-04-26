Medical Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Pfizer, Kodjo Soroh says in a bid to stop outbreaks such as COVID-19 from escalating; it will be prudent if the world intensifies vaccines and vaccination awareness.

He says world immunization week is one of the surest ways to create awareness of vaccines because it brings together people from around the world to highlight the importance of vaccines and how they protect people of all ages against many diseases, giving people the opportunity to pursue a life well-lived.

Mr. Soroh noted that the time is ripe to get on track after over two years of immunization-backslide caused by COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

“This year’s campaign comes at a critical turning point for immunization. After over two years of immunization backsliding caused by COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, we must catch up, restore and strengthen immunization services to reach the millions of people missing out on the life-saving benefits of vaccines and stop outbreaks from accelerating. We should not forget that vaccines are one of the world’s most powerful and cost-effective public health tools available and have successfully helped to eradicate, eliminate, and manage many deadly infectious diseases. Smallpox has been eradicated and polio is nearly gone. Cervical cancer could become the first cancer to be eliminated.”

Kodjo Soroh also indicated the Biopharmaceutical company, Pfizer’s history in vaccine research and development, including a pivotal role in the eradication of polio and smallpox.

“Through the development of innovative delivery systems and technologies (the term often used is `novel vaccines’), we’ve created innovations for preventing deadly bacterial infections. Today, more than at any time in history, people are benefiting from safe and effective vaccines to prevent infections and diseases. These injections have protected people of all ages, from newborns to seniors. However, our work is not done. Many viruses and bacteria still present a serious health risk, and so we continue to focus on research and development in new areas, with the goal of adding more approved vaccines to tackle pathogens. By getting vaccinated, you can protect yourself and also avoid spreading preventable diseases to other people in your community.”

He stressed that Pfizer was developing and distributing vaccines throughout the world to help protect many people against life-threatening illnesses.

“We’ve already seen that by channelling resources to the most promising public health opportunities, we can have an impact across all areas of life.”