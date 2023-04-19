The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has confirmed that former President John Dramani Mahama pays his own electricity bills.

Mr Mahama in September 2022 was attacked by loyalists of the New Patriotic Party after he disclosed that he pays all his bills including electricity and water bills.

“I receive only my monthly pension like President Kufuor and President Rawlings was receiving before he died. That is all I get.

“I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office, I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the State does not pay me anything for accommodation,” Mr Mahama said in an interview with TV3.

Meanwhile, the MD of ECG has confirmed that the former President’s comments are true, adding that the error was from his office and measures are being put in place to correct the anomaly.

“We collate the bills of the former Presidents and take them to the Chief of Staff to pay. Former President Kufour’s bills were with us. We’ve given them to the Chief of Staff, and she has worked on them. We also had former President John Mahama’s own… We got in touch with him, and we realized that he has already been paying his own bills. So moving forward, we will discuss with him so that his bills will be absorbed,” he said.

Mr Dubik Mahama added that the mistake is “from my office…we have now put structures in place after a very comprehensive conversation with the Chief of Staff. She told us her peace of mind and told us exactly what we have to do. If we were doing our work well, this would not have happened in the first place”.