The National Communications Authority (NCA) has disclosed plans to create a system that will enable the public to verify the number of SIM cards linked to their Ghana Cards.

Reports of numbers linked to peoples’ Ghana Cards have been on the increase recently with many calling for a common and simple system that will allow them to verify the numbers linked to their Cards.

NCA in a social media post disclosed that it has actively engaged the various telecommunication networks on launching a shortcode that will allow subscribers to verify the number of SIMs linked to their Ghana Cards.

“The NCA and the Telcos have already been actively working on a short code for Individual Subscribers to verify the number of SIMs associated with a Ghana card; you just type the shortcode on your phone, and after a verification process using your Ghana card pin, the number of SIMs associated with the Ghana card will be displayed.”

The NCA said the shortcode will be ready by the end of April and so there won’t be any need to queue at the various telecom service centres for verification.

“There will be no need for Subscribers to physically go to the Telco to verify same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.”

The Ministry of Communication began the SIM re-registration in October 2021 in what vice president Mahamudu Bawumia said is to “rid the country’s cyberspace of fraud, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.”