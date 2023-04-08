The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has claimed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has created more sustainable jobs than any government in Ghana’s history.

Addressing party supporters at Mpraeso after a health walk Saturday morning, Dr Bawumia said the government has created 2.1 million jobs since 2017.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment instead of employment but these days there are jobs everywhere. I have been looking at the data lately and we have created 2.1 million jobs.

“975, 000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data which is available. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data.

“But we want to do more, we want to get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can a South Korea, we can a Singapore, it is possible.”

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua has called on Ghanaians to continue to have faith in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government as measures are put in place to revive the ailing economy.

Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso Mr Kodua said the NPP is the only party capable of resolving the current economic crisis.

“Akufo-Addo has stated that the NPP has the men to turn the economy around. We are confident that by the end of the year, the economy will be in good shape. We just need your support because the alternative is worse, it is empty and hopeless.