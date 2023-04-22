The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is wishing all Muslims in the country a happy Eid-Ul-Fitr as they join others around the globe to mark the end of Ramadan.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua in a signed statement also took the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to be “guided at all times, by the spirit of service, oneness, selflessness and sacrifice in our pursuit for growth and development.”

For Immediate Release

April 22, 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) congratulates all Muslims in Ghana and across the globe on the successful completion of one month of Fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, which occasion is climaxed with the observance of Eid-Ul-Fitr, scheduled for today, April 22, 2023.

Without a doubt, one month of Fasting and supplication to Almighty Allah, characterized by the culture of alms-giving, acceleration of all forms of good deeds and the observance of special congregational prayers such as iftar, tarawih and tahajjud prayers among others, constitute a great sacrifice that is worth celebrating.

We rejoice in the abundant blessings and mercies bestowed on our country and people in this Holy Month. We are also reminded to continue to emphasize the things that bind us together as a proud nation. We hope that all Muslims would use the occasion to straighten the path of love for all in the remaining months of the year and beyond.

We take this opportunity to remind Ghanaians of all faith that we owe it to ourselves and our dear nation to be guided at all times, by the spirit of service, oneness, selflessness and sacrifice in our pursuit for growth and development.

Finally, the Party calls on Muslims living in Ghana to use this occasion of Eid to pray for our Leaders, Government and the Nation, to overcome all the ills plaguing our society including our current socioeconomic challenges in order to put the country on the path of sustained growth and prosperity.

Once again, EID MUBARAK to our Muslim constituents here in Ghana and across the globe. May Almighty ALLAH bring you joy, happiness, great fortunes and prosperity on this blessed occasion.

Barka Da Sallah

…Signed…

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY