Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife Lady Julia, will attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Otumfuo and Lady Julia will join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe who will assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years.

The Manhyia Palace in its statement noted that Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will be received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023, before the Coronation.

Charles III instantly became King after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her rural Balmoral home on September 8, 2022.

