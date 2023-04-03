Originator of Hiplife music genre, Reggie Rockstone has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Stone Depot.

Established in 2016, Stone Depot is into natural stone fabrications and produces premium quality products from slabs procured around the world.

The colourful event, which took place on Friday, April 1, 2023, and was hosted by Natalia Andoh, brought together a host of individuals in the building and construction industry.

While awaiting the arrival of Reggie Rockstone, guests who were treated to some good music, drinks, food and a short documentary on Stone Depot, had ample time to interact with themselves.

Upon the arrival of the ‘Makaa Maka’ rapper, the atmosphere was charged with excitement.

Clad in all-white attire, the Hiplife Grandpa was in high spirits as he recounted the unlikely situation which led to him landing the ambassadorial deal with Stone Depot; a car crash involving his wife and a driver of Stone Depot.

Elias G. Hage, CEO of Stone Depot was optimistic that the partnership with Reggie Rockstone will help elevate the company to greater heights.

After the unveiling of the legendary Hiplife artiste, a raffle was held which saw winners take home a variety of awards including gift/shopping vouchers, flower vases and a marble table.

Reggie Rockstone was born in the United Kingdom but lived his early years in Kumasi and Accra. He has been living in Ghana.

He pioneered the Hiplife art and has played an important role in the development of this uniquely African genre in Ghana.

He raps in Akan precisely Asante Twi and English. In 2004, Rockstone won the Kora Award for the best African video, and he performed in front of a 50,000-person crowd in Ghana, together with Shaggy.