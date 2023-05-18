Eighty-Two (82) aggrieved police officers have sued the Attorney General, the Ghana Police Service, and the Inspector General of Police for acting unfairly and capriciously with respect to the failure of the Ghana Police Service to promote them.

The Police officers claim that they are due for promotions after the completion of their studies, through the study leave with pay policy, of the service, but they are yet to be promoted several months after the completion of their studies.

“All the Plaintiffs applied for the 2017/2018 Academic Year Study Leave with pay programme for Tertiary Courses ranging between two (2) to four (4) years.

“Each and every Plaintiff having qualified were selected and made to enter into the requisite Bond to serve the Police Service upon completion of their various courses for at least Five (5) years upon condition that the Bond would be entreated when breached.”