Brighton’s Julio Enciso scored a fantastic equaliser as the Seagulls confirmed Europa League qualification with an entertaining draw against champions Manchester City.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Treble-chasing City, squeezing the ball beyond Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on the goalline after Erling Haaland’s assist left goalkeeper Jason Steele stranded.

The Seagulls deservedly levelled through 19-year-old Enciso’s stunning strike, which arrowed into the top corner from 25 yards.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for a pull on his marker in 79th minute following a video assistant referee review, as Brighton held on for a draw that ends City’s 12-match winning run in the Premier League.

As for Brighton, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season’s Europa League group stage.