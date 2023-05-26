A group known as the ‘Bawumia Fun Club’ has picked up the presidential nomination forms for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The group led by its founder, Ntim Jakari said Dr Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party break the 8 and retain power in the 2024 elections.

The group subsequently paid the GH¢50,000 nomination fee on behalf of the flagbearer hopeful.

Mr Jakari speaking to Citi News‘ Sammi Wiafe noted that Dr Bawumia is the only person within the NPP who has the mettle to transform the country if he is elected as the next President.

“The Bawumia Fun Club decided that we will pay and go and present it to their father and our President to be. He is not aware we are doing this. We are taking him by surprise. After payment, we are going to the Jubilee House to present it to him,” Mr Jakari said.

The NPP on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections to pick their nomination forms.

The party in a statement on Thursday indicated that nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)”.