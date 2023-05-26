The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has addressed a call made by Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), urging him to stop accepting ex-gratia payments from the state.

During an appearance on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ programme, Nana Akomea expressed his intention to demonstrate his stance on abolishing ex-gratia when Mahama returns to power.

“So, you, President Mahama, today if you claim you don’t believe in the ex-gratia, the ones that you have taken, we know that you have spent it already, so we can’t say that go and bring it. But the challenge I am giving to him is that the ones he will be taking from this month May, he shouldn’t take it, he should stop taking the ex-gratia, the same way Togbe Afede stopped and returned his own, he should follow the same principle,” Mr Akomea said on Peace FM.

In response to Akomea’s statement, John Mahama took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that he does not take ex-gratia.

My friend Nana Akomea. Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind! I don't take ex-gratia. I receive a monthly pension. — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) May 26, 2023

He stated that he receives a monthly pension and not ex-gratia, contrary to what Nana Akomea claimed.

Ex-gratia payments are typically given to public officials or political officeholders upon leaving their positions.