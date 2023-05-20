New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Ablekuma Central constituency, Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, has allocated some GH¢100,000 as soft loans to NPP supporters especially women in the constituency.

The loan which will be interest-free aims at empowering women financially in the constituency.

It will range from GH¢500 to GH¢1000.

Speaking at the launch of the Jefferson Sackey Women Empowerment Fund, Jefferson Sackey said “In my round every day, many people come to me, especially women asking for financial help to invest into their businesses, some even ask as low as GH¢100”.

He added that “after some days of thinking, l decided to set up this Fund to help empower these women financially”.

Jefferson Sackey who is currently a Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency has initiated a number of programmes within the constituency which include the registration of NPP supporters onto the National Health Insurance Scheme and the distribution of books to schools within the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

Jefferson Sackey will this year pick forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ablekuma Central constituency ahead of the 2024 elections.