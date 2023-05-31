Some business owners at the Madina-Ritz Junction in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality are counting their losses following a fire in the area.

The fire broke out on Tuesday and razed many retail shops.

This is the second fire incident recorded at Madina-Ritz Junction this year, following an inferno in January which gutted many shops and houses.

Speaking to Citi News, some affected persons alleged that the fire was started by hooligans who were engaged in a brawl.

A spare parts dealer said, “I received the news when I received a call that the place was on fire. I drove here and saw that the place had been consumed by fire. There was nothing we could do as the place had been brought down. Everything is lost. I tried to calculate the losses, but every time I try, I forget because other things come to mind. The losses are in millions of Ghana cedis.”

“The Assemblyman and MP have passed by. I heard that there was a fight between two people and the other group set fire to one of the shops by pouring petrol, which resulted in the inferno. The structure is wooden, so the fire spread quickly to other shops.”

It is currently unclear what caused the fire, but firemen from different parts of Accra were deployed to subdue the ravaging inferno.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the incident happened not too far from the Fire Station at Madina.