The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has stated that if he wins the 2024 elections, his ministers and other appointees will not be entitled to ex-gratia.

The former president during his acceptance speech after his election as the flagbearer of the NDC, said he will not repeat the mistakes of the NPP government.

He said he will not bloat his government size.

Speaking at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, Mr. Mahama said he will appoint less than 60 ministers in his next government to protect the public purse.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, our nation is still at the crossroads with crippling debt, and an inefficient and wasteful government. We cannot continue this pathway. It is a betrayal of the people, as a leader, to keep doing things the same way when the results leave them poorer”.

“I am committed to operating an effective government with not more than sixty (60) ministers. These Ministers together with other appointees of the government will not be entitled to ex-gratia payments after their tenure, as they will commit to that undertaking even before the necessary constitutional amendments, including a review of the controversial Article 71.”

Mr. Mahama in March 2023, during his campaign launch at the Cedi auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho in the Volta Region first disclosed his decision to assemble not more than sixty ministers and deputies should he win the 2024 presidential elections.