Former Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has accused the leadership of the National Democratic Congress of scheming to oust him from the Asawase constituency during the party’s primaries on Saturday.

According to Muntaka, some individuals within the party’s leadership have been plotting to get him out of Parliament for some time now.

Speaking to journalists days after the party’s primaries, Mohammed Muntaka said the recent change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament was part of the grand agenda.

“I can tell you, it was part of the strategy to get me out. No political person won’t say that wasn’t part of the strategy to get me out. Avedzi wasn’t contesting again, Haruna didn’t have any contenders and I was the only one who had a contender, so to have done that at that time was part of the strategy to get me out.

“But like I keep saying, God is not their village Chief, God doesn’t hate people because you hate them.”

Muntaka faced a stiff contest from Masawudu Mubarick for the Asawase constituency parliamentary race.

He, however, emerged victorious with 1,063 of the total valid votes cast while his main contender, Masawudu Mubarick trailed with 735 votes.