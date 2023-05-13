The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries in the Ningo Prampam Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have been halted.

This follows confusion between the camps of the two candidates in the parliamentary race, the incumbent, Sam Nartey George and his contender, Michael Kwetey Tetteh over an alleged court order.

It is alleged that; a high court had ordered the party to allow some 16 delegates from two branches to partake in the primaries.

Earlier, the names of the delegates were excluded from the list for the primaries, but their latest alleged inclusion is now the bone of the contention in the Constituency.

Delegates are up in arms over the development with a meeting being held between the two sides for a resolution.

Citi News‘ Philip Nii Lartey who reported from the constituency said the exercise has been put on hold as a result of the chaos.

He also reports of heavy security at the voting grounds as the voting area has been cordoned off.

Earlier, two people were arrested at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo-Prampram constituency for attempting to disrupt the voting process.

The police swiftly intervened and arrested the two individuals to prevent the situation from escalating.

The individuals were attempting to convince delegates who had arrived at the polling station to vote for their preferred candidate.

Sam George is facing a stiff contest from Michael Kwetey Tetteh who narrowly lost the 2019 parliamentary primaries by seven votes.

In an earlier interview with Citi News, he stated that he was confident the delegates will retain him to seek a third term in the 2024 elections.