A wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and their “middleman” have been jailed for an organ-trafficking plot, after bringing a man to the UK from Lagos.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56, wanted a new kidney for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia, the Old Bailey heard.

The pair and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were previously convicted of conspiring to exploit the man.

It is said to be the first such case under modern slavery laws.

Ike Ekweremadu, who was described by the judge as the “driving force throughout”, was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison.

Dr Obeta was sentenced to 10 years after the judge found he had targeted the potential donor who was young, poor and vulnerable.

Beatrice Ekweremadu was jailed for four years and six months due to her more limited involvement.

Their victim, a poor street trader in Lagos, was brought to the UK to provide a kidney for the Ekweremadus’ daughter.

He fled in fear of his life and walked into a police station exactly a year ago to report what had happened after the Royal Free Hospital called a halt to the private £80,000 procedure.

Speaking of the way the case is being seen in the Ekweremadus’ homeland, Nigeria-based BBC journalist Nduka Orjinmo says people are used to seeing the rich and powerful having it their own way in a country where laws are flagrantly flouted.

While some have expressed feelings of sympathy for a father trying to help his sick daughter, he says many are satisfied that a powerful politician who heartlessly exploited a poor street hawker is facing justice.

‘My body is not for sale’

During a televised sentence hearing, Mr Justice Johnson recognized Ike Ekweremadu’s “substantial fall from grace”.

He described the politician as someone of high office with multiple properties, domestic staff, maids, chefs and drivers, compared with the victim who could not afford a £25 ticket to travel to Abuja.

Obeta, he said, had lied to doctors and falsely claimed the young potential donor was a cousin of the senator’s daughter who urgently needed a transplant. The three had left the potential donor facing a “substantial and long-term impact on his daily life”, he said.