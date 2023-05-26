The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Friday, May 26, 2023, open nominations to begin the process to select a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

In a press statement, the party said, “Nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)”.

The party said the nomination process will end on June 26.

The decision was taken at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

NPP’s flagbearer hopefuls are expected to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.

“The Party is determined to hold a free, fair, transparent and a peaceful presidential primary election, and urges all stakeholders to help make this a reality”.

Below is the party’s full statement on the nominations

May 25, 2023

NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP) OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the timelines for holding the party’s presidential primaries as follows:

Opening of Nominations- Friday, May 26, 2023

Closing of Nominations – Saturday, June 24, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) – Saturday, August 26, 2023

National Congress – Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Pursuant to the National Council timelines, the Party hereby announces, the opening of nomination for the presidential primary election. Nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday).

Consequently, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50, 000.00) only, through a Banker’s Draft issued to the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA as payee.

The Party is determined to hold a free, fair, transparent and a peaceful presidential primary election, and urges all stakeholders to help make this a reality.

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY