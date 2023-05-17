The High Court in Accra has ruled for investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to be unmasked and identified in chambers by former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi, in the criminal case brought against the former GFA boss.

This is supposed to be done any time the case is heard before Anas testifies in open court.

The former GFA boss is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

These charges stem from offences captured in the Number 12 documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The documentary allegedly shows Nyantakyi collecting cash and gifts and engaging in influence peddling.

The High Court in Accra had earlier granted an application by the state for Anas to testify in chambers.

Lawyers of Kwesi Nyantakyi however filed a certiorari application at the Supreme Court to quash the decision of the High Court.

The Supreme Court granted the defendant’s application on grounds that the case ought to have been initiated with a formal application and not an oral application.

But when the case was called today, Wednesday, for a ruling on another application on Anas Aremeyaw Anas testifying in camera, the judge granted the application in parts.

Per the ruling, Kwesi Nyantakyi will identify Anas Aremeyaw Anas in chambers without his mask while Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify in open court with his mask disguising his identity.

According to the court, Kwesi Nyantakyi will always be allowed to identify Anas Aremeyaw Anas in chambers anytime Anas testifies.

The journalist, whose investigation led to Nyantakyi resigning from several football posts, had earlier claimed his life would be in danger if he testifies in court.

Ahmed Suale was the key witness in the case, and after he was killed, Anas volunteered to testify in his stead.

In June 2018, Nyantakyi was captured on film accepting $65,000 in cash from an undercover reporter, who was actually journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The footage was aired by BBC Africa’s investigations unit, Africa Eye. Nyantakyi believed the cash to be part of a sponsorship deal for the Ghana FA, an organization he had been presiding over since 2005.

However, the deal was initiated by the reporters aimed at exposing Nyantakyi’s alleged misconduct.

As a result of the documentary’s revelations, Nyantakyi lost his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF, the Confederation of African Football.