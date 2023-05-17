The Public Regulatory Utilities Commission has increased tariffs for electricity and natural gas by 18.36% across the board for all consumer groups.

The decision was taken after a review for the second quarter of 2023.

PURC in a statement explained that the decision was taken to balance the prevention of extended power outages and their adverse implications on jobs and livelihoods while minimizing the impact of rate increases on consumers.

The Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism seeks to track and incorporate changes in key factors used in determining natural gas and electricity tariffs.