The Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC has described as unacceptable the posture of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited’s refusal to reinstate their dismissed local leaders who are workers of the company.

Already, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has served notice that it will on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, embark on a nationwide protest in solidarity with the union to demand the reinstatement of their local executives.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the Union Abdul-Moomin Gbana wants the government to intervene and for the company to respect the rights of its workers.

“Sunon Asogli Ghana must respect the laws and must be able to work with unions now and into the future. Government must stand up to this matter and ensure that the right things are done. Government must be interested in this matter,” General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC said.

Background

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates on April 5 and 6 served notice that it will on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, embark on a nationwide protest in solidarity with the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC.

The protest is on the back of the failure of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited to reinstate local union executives who happen to be workers in the company. The protest will be held at Kpone precisely around where Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited operates.

According to the union, the reason for their local leader’s termination was because they joined the Ghana Mine Workers Union which is under the Trades Union Congress.

However, Sunon Asogli in a statement issued on Thursday, May 4 refuted such claims.

Reacting to this on Citi News on April 6, the General Secretary of the union Abdul-Moomin Gbana described Sunon Asogli’s reaction as absurd.

In view of this, the Ghana Mine Workers Union has stated that it will embark on a nationwide demonstration on Tuesday, May 9 to drum home their demands.

“TUC and all its 23 affiliates will be converging at Kpone precisely around where the company operates to demonstrate to the company and the entire world, the rights of workers must be respected. They are non-negotiable. After 9th May obviously, there will be a series of actions but we are hopeful that before the due date, something drastic will happen that result in the reinstatement of the workers if not we will stick to the plan”.

He further indicated that a meeting was held with an associate of the company, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede on Friday, May 5, 2023, with the union to find an amicable solution to their demands is likely to yield positive results.

Addressing the media on April 5, the Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah also said the union is determined to ensure the dismissed workers get justice.

“So, we are reviewing our internal mechanisms which include serving notices to the appropriate agencies including the Public Order Act and for our possible actions which include picketing and if we don’t still have an answer to our demand, it will be escalated into a possible strike action.”