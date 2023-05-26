Service delivery at the Savelugu Municipal Education Directorate in the Northern Region has been halted for the past seven months after electricity supply to the facility was disconnected by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) last year.

The disconnection, Citi News understands, is due to a GH¢230,000 debt owed NEDCo.

A visit to the directorate saw most staff members deserting their offices, as some have resorted to sitting under trees for fresh air due to excess heat in the offices.

Teachers who visit the directorate to pick up their letters and other documents are mostly left stranded as the officers in charge are unable to print them.

Information gathered indicates that the accumulated debt was inherited from the Savelugu Municipal Health Directorate, which was the initial occupant of the structure.

Even though officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) have declined to speak to Citi News on the matter, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, who has been explaining the situation to Citi News, says efforts are being made through the Northern Regional Minister’s office to get power restored.

“It is very unfortunate if the GES is saying we as an Assembly is supposed to take care of the light bill for the directorate because they are not a department under the Assembly and so if we get in to support them that is because we work with them but not because it is our responsibility,” Hajia Seidu bemoaned.

She added that “we have been trying to help them get light but it went beyond us so I reported to the Regional Minister to intervene to see what we can do and he tried to talk to NEDCo and we are making some arrangement to get them reconnected.”