Residents of Teshie in Accra have issued a two-month ultimatum to the government, demanding the rehabilitation of all deplorable inner roads within their community.

According to the residents, the deteriorating condition of roads at Greda Estates, Tsuibleoo, Teshie Lascala, and other areas is severely impacting their daily commute, necessitating urgent action.

The residents have already submitted a petition to the Chief Priest of Teshie, Numoo Badu Odaan Odiapense I, highlighting the poor state of their roads.

Additionally, they have submitted a similar petition to the Municipal Chief Executive for Ledzorkuku, Mordecai Quarshie. Frustrated with the lack of progress, they have expressed their intent to organize another protest if their roads are not rehabilitated within the next two months.

In their quest for improved roads, the residents took to the streets on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, demanding their fair share of development resources.

Citi News’ Kennedy Twumasi visited various communities in Teshie and witnessed firsthand the deplorable condition of the roads, which poses significant challenges to both motorists and pedestrians.

In response to the residents’ demands, the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has announced the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works on several inner roads in Teshie.

The Assembly has committed to rehabilitating roads in Tsuibleoo, the LEKMA to Adjorman roundabout, Fertilizer Road, and King Kortey Road as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the assembly has pledged to address the poor conditions of the inner roads in Greda Estates, Teshie Laskala, and the entire Coffee Street at Teshie once the initial rehabilitation projects are completed.