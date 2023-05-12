The campaign team of a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has explained why a suit filed against the party’s internal elections slated for Saturday, May 13, was withdrawn.

According to the Duffuor’s camp, the suit was abandoned following assurances from the NDC’s Council of Elders and different stakeholders promising to address earlier concerns raised.

The team says Dr. Duffuor is however still committed to making sure the NDC goes into the primaries with a credible voter register.

Spokesperson for Dr. Duffuor, Antonio Edem Asinyo in an interview with Citi News said: “As you are aware, since the suit was filed, several stakeholders engaged Dr. Duffuor and an assurance was given that some Council of Elders will engage him to be able to resolve the issues of concerns about the photo album. So amicably, based on that, Dr. Duffuor decided to withdraw the case so that we can resolve the issue in-house. But he’s committed to ensuring that the NDC goes into the election with a credible album. We hope and pray issues raised will be resolved,” he noted.

He further explained that they went to court because “Several letters written to the party to address our concerns were ignored. He exhausted all internal structures, which means somebody slept on his/her job. Dr. Duffuor is not mean a person, he’s an accomplished person who cannot be overlooked.”.

The NDC’s May 13 primaries were in limbo as the Electoral Commission on Wednesday suspended its supervision of the election due to the injunction application by Dr. Duffour’s team which was initially scheduled to be heard on Monday, May 15.

Dr. Duffuor, in his writ, raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

But on Friday, the former Finance Minister withdrew his suit to resolve the issues internally. The court subsequently struck out the case.

The NDC is now expected to proceed with its primaries to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates on Saturday, May 13, ahead of the 2024 elections.