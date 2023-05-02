A Ugandan national army soldier has shot and killed a government minister whom he was guarding.

Retired Col Charles Okello Engola, the deputy minister for labour, was shot at his home in the capital, Kampala, on Tuesday morning.

It is not yet clear whether there was an argument between the soldier and his boss.

Some eyewitness say the soldier walked around the neighbourhood shooting in the air.

The soldier, who is yet to be officially identified, then shot himself dead minutes later.

Reports say a number of people were injured in the incident.

Videos on social media show locals gathering at the scene in shock.

Col Engola had previously served as a deputy minister for defence.