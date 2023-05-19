The University of Mines and Technology and Mewatex Ghana, a mining waste water treatment engineering company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to research into how to make clean water polluted by mining activities.

The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah speaking to Citi News at the signing of the MoU said, although the collaboration comes with learning opportunities and internships for students of UMaT, the biggest benefit is how the institutions can work to clear both small scale and large scale mining polluted waste water.

“I’m looking at what we can achieve together. Mewatex is into mine waste waters treatment which usually contains oil, heavy metals, suspension particles and others, but their technologies are able to take care of all these to make the water clean for drinking. UMaT is also involved in research as far as mine waste waters is concerned. So the idea is that, if we can team up, then together we should be able to influence our space very positively. We are hoping that our students will get the chance to learn about the technologies that are deployed by Mewatex. In addition to that, they will create space for attachment. Mewatex is into large-scale mining operations, but we believe that by teaming up, we can also explore some of the things we can do in the small scale mining arena, so that we can try to clear some of the polluted waters by small scale mining operation,” he said.

Managing Director of Mewatex Ghana Limited, Herman Grobler, who signed on behalf of Mewatex said it is a privilege to help give back to society.

“Education is extremely important for the company and me personally. So this is one way of giving back a little of what Ghana has given to us. I hope this collaboration with UMaT will result in either engineer coming closer to have collaboration between industry and the university”, he said.

Mr. Grobler highlighted further details of the MoU which also includes financial support to students.

“Mewatex is a Specialist Engineering Company. We employ some of the world’s premier chemical engineers working in the field of mines. We have a lot of experience and methods that we want to share with the students. We are also going to give them opportunities to work with us. We will also give bursaries for brilliant students. UMaT has a Chemical Engineering Department which is very new and so far as, it is a great opportunity to work together with something new or something which is being created and will obviously be supplying all the bright young minds which we will need. The future is bright for Chemical Engineering in Ghana, so I’m very excited about that,” he added.

The University of Mines and Technology, UMaT, being Ghana’s foremost mining engineering training institution at Tarkwa which is at the heart of the mining industry is not only interested in training personnel for the industry but feel responsible to research into solving excesses within the mining industry such as mining pollution.

After recently being granted a concession by the Minerals Commission to run a model small-scale mining, UMaT finds this MoU with Mewatex Ghana Limited, as game changer.