The remains of all nine children who drowned in Wednesday’s boat disaster around Faana in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra have been retrieved.

The body of the last of the nine children was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.

Citi News’ Central regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh, reported that Traditional authorities have performed rituals to enable the families to bury the deceased.

Citi News understands that the youngest among the deceased is a one and half-year-old girl.

Ewoenam, a student who survived the boat incident, has been recounting her experience.