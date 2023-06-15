The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) will on Sunday, 18th June 2023, announce to the public the details of the second edition of the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD).

This will take place as a key side event at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings, taking place in Accra, June 19-21, 2023, with the theme “Delivering The Vision, Building Prosperity For Afri-cans.”

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues, which is organised by the APN, in partnership with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat and the Government of the Republic of Ghana, among others, serves as a dedicated annual platform which brings together Africa and Global Africa’s business executives and organisations, thought leaders and political leaders to think together, plan together and work together with the needed urgency to drive the goal of building the world’s largest single market in Africa.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues was adopted by the African Union on 19th February 2023, by its supreme policy and decision-making organ, as an important instrument for mobilising private sector ownership and drive of the continent’s all-important AfCFTA project.

This took place at the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The hugely successful maiden edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, which brought together the continent’s heavyweights of industry, was held at the Safari Valley Resort, Adukrom in the Eastern Region of Ghana from Thursday 26th to Friday 27th January 2023 and at the Peduase Presidential Lodge on Saturday 28th January 2023. The highly attended 3-day retreat fostered collaboration among participating African states and businesses on how to attain shared ownership and responsibility in facilitating free trade and investment among AfCFTA’s 54 states.

Sunday’s launch of the 2nd edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues will take place at the headquarters of the AfCFTA, the Africa Trade House, Accra. This breakfast meeting will be attended by several dignitaries attending the 30th Annual Meeting of Afreximbank.

With Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana, as the special guest of honour, other speakers will include, HE Wamkele Mene, the Secretary General of AfCFTA, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, the President of Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development, and Hon. KT Hammond, Ghana’s Trade & Industry Minister. The programme starts at 7:30am.