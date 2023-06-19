A total of 6,000 Ghanaians are expected to perform this year’s Hajj as part of the five pillars of Islam.

As such, a first set of over 400 Muslims have left Accra for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

This comes after the first flight for the pilgrimage was delayed due to technical challenges.

Communications Director for the Hajj Board, Alhaji Rahman Gomda made this known in an interview in Accra on Monday.

“The flight has taken off already. 437 [persons] have taken off to Saudi Arabia. The aircraft came yesterday to start the flight, the maiden flight from Accra. So the second one has taken off. We will have the third one tomorrow and another one on Thursday.”

“This year we had a quota of 6000. Every year, the Saudi authorities give quota. Ghana’s quota this year is 6,000. Last year it was 3,069 as a result of COVID-19,” he stated.