The 8th Africa Agribusiness and Science Week (AASW8) is set to kickoff in Durban, South Africa, from June 5-8.

The week-long event will be held under the theme “Linking Agribusiness with Science and Innovation for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems”.

This will feature workshops, agritech expo, an investment forum, match-making sessions, and AfCFTA CAAPs.

The conference seeks to improve the performance of African agriculture and agribusiness in productivity, profitability, job creation, nutrition, sustainability, and resilience.

The highlight of AASW8 will be the presentation of the FARA Leadership Prize to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization for her outstanding contributions to agricultural science, technology, and innovation in Africa.

Other recipients include Dr. Papa Abdoulaye Seck, Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah and Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko.

Two major assemblies will be held The 9th FARA General Assembly and 3rd CCARDESA General Assembly will be held during AASW8.

These general assemblies will provide a forum for FARA and CCARDESA members to discuss and agree on the strategic direction of the two organizations for the next three years.

About AASW8

AASW8 is a continental platform for all stakeholders engaged in agriculture and agribusiness research and innovation, including scientists, extension service providers, education, and policymakers.

This will showcase and take stock of the progress made in advancing agribusiness and agriculture on the continent; to network and establish partnerships, and to set collective targets for the next three years, capitalizing on emerging opportunities and responding to ongoing and anticipated challenges.

The event is co-organized by FARA and the CAADP XP4 partners, including CCARDESA, ASARECA, CORAF, AFAAS, as well as a host of other partners including AUC, AUDA, GFAR, YPARD, PAFO, One CGIAR, FAO, AFDB, UNIDO, AFBC, Sappi, AGRA, AWARD, ICRISAT, DESIRA LIFT, PANAP, RUFORUM, and Standard Bank. The event will be supported by EC, IFAD, AfDB, and AfreximBank among others.