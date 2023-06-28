The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has commended the people of Assin North for the faith they have reposed in him and promised to continue to be up to the task.

“I am deeply humbled by the confidence the people have expressed in what I stand for and what I have done. I am also fully aware of the reciprocal responsibilities that this massive show of confidence imposes on me. My solemn pledge is to work as hard as I can for the people who have made tonight possible,” he stated.

Mr. Quayson said this in his appreciation message released after the by-election on Tuesday.

“The people of Assin North have spoken. They have said without equivocation that they want me to represent them in the 8th Parliament. They have told us to stop the politics and focus on solving their problems. This is a victory, not just for me and the NDC but also for justice,” he added.

The MP-elect for the Assin North Constituency said he sought the position because of his deep commitment to the Assin North Development agenda and remained determined to mobilize resources from within and without to prosecute the agenda with all his energy, no matter the cost.

He also thanked his family and the flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for their encouragement and invaluable support.

“I thank my NDC family, the national executive, the council of elders, the parliamentary caucus, our central regional executives and Assin North constituency executives, branch executives, polling agents and all other members and officers of the party who have stood with me through thick and thin,” he added.

Mr. Quayson again expressed gratitude to the Assin North constituents, his campaign team for their work, and all others who reached out to him to express support, empathy, and encouragement.