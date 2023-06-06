The Head of Digital and Payments for ABSA Bank Ghana, Horatio Dodoo, has announced that the bank is prepared to offer its support to startups with significant growth potential.

Speaking during the Citi Business Festival Forum on Citi TV on Tuesday, Mr Dodoo encouraged startups to take advantage of the bank’s support scheme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to expand their businesses.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration and generating innovative products that contribute to the digital economy.

Mr Dodoo pointed out Absa Bank’s existing startup propositions and expressed the bank’s willingness to provide support when they believe in the business’ potential.

“A lot of synergies and conversations need to be had and coming up with products that help the digital economy. MTN is one of our key partners, we almost every time are having conversations where we are co-creating solutions. Last year for example we had conversations or programmes with MEST where we were very vocal about changing the mindsets and what that programme sought to do was how do we grow the next level of entrepreneurs into this digital economy.

“So I do support all the conversations and as a Bank, we play the role of an enabler. The Fintechs and almost every institution might need a payment engine and how do we as a Bank support these guys, that is where our Cyber sources and our E-Commerce solutions come in.

“We do have the solutions, and I am sure we have heard about our StartUps prepositions that we do have. When there is that belief in the business, we are all for it. From a banking perspective, once it makes sense then we are ready to support.”

