The management and staff of Citi TV celebrated the station’s 5th anniversary on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in grand style.

The day started with a church service at the Citi Gardens, the station’s premises in Tesano, Accra.

The service was led by Citi TV’s resident pastor, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, and other members of the station’s management team including the Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Attah-Mensah, and General Manager, Bernard Koku Avle, who took turns to address the staff.

In his sermon, Rev. Tsikata urged the staff of Citi TV to continue to work hard and to stay focused on the station’s mission of providing quality journalism.

He also thanked God for the station’s many successes over the past five years.

After the church service, the staff of Citi TV headed to the Platinum Bay Hotel in Abokobi for a day of fun and games.

The staff enjoyed a variety of activities, including swimming, dancing, and playing games. The day was capped off with a cake-cutting ceremony.

The 5th-anniversary celebration was a time for the staff of Citi TV to come together and celebrate their achievements.

It was also a time to reflect on the station’s mission and to recommit themselves to providing quality journalism to the people of Ghana and beyond.